CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.30.

CARG opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $577,668.78. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 735,498 shares of company stock worth $18,971,352. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 46.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 353,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CarGurus by 7.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

