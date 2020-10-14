Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $152.00. The stock traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $110.66, with a volume of 2328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

