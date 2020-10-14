Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

CALX opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Calix by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,226,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,176,000 after buying an additional 637,239 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calix by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 401,834 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,668,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,535,000 after buying an additional 347,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

