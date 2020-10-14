Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGO stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

