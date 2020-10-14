Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $510,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 48.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 125.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

