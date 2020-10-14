BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Receives $66.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $128,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 68.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

