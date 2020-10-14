Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUF opened at $22.95 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

