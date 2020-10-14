Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.83. The company had a trading volume of 37,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.08. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.