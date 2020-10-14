Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 102.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after buying an additional 3,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,594,000 after buying an additional 3,560,031 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 1,060,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

