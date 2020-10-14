Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Purchases 2,797 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 758,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61. The company has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

