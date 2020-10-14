Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $42,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.85. 268,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

