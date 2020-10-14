Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after buying an additional 423,738 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,439.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $40.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,483.19. 176,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,728. The company has a market cap of $1,724.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,772.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

