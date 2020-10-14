Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $72.98. 261,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,252,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

