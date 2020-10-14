Brookstone Capital Management Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

