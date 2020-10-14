Brookstone Capital Management Takes $1.66 Million Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 295,719 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 433,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,847,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $57.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

