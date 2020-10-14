Brookstone Capital Management Sells 111 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.56 and its 200-day moving average is $176.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

