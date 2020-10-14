Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,517,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,606,000 after buying an additional 509,732 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,163.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,013,000 after buying an additional 1,252,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,673,000 after buying an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 65,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $16,623,000.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78.

