Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.34 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

