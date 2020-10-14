Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MCD stock opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $228.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.13.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

