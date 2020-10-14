Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,583 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $189.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $190.95.

