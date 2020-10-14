Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,583 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 628.6% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $189.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $96.00 and a 52 week high of $190.95.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.