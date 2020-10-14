Brookstone Capital Management Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 592,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,916,000 after purchasing an additional 320,511 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 452,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after purchasing an additional 189,286 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,900,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,197,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,515,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $273.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $284.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

