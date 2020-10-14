Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

