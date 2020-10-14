Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 176.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $51.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.41. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

