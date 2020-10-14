Brookstone Capital Management Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

BABA stock opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $168.12 and a 12 month high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.