Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,745,433 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,319,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 93.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,904,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $631,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,466 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.85. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

