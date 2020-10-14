Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $45,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $177.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

