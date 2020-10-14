Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 863,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $903,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

