Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.54 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.11% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.27. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $50.07.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

