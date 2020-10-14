Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,802 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $186.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

