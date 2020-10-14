Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $60,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

