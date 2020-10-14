Brookstone Capital Management Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.51.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

