Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.