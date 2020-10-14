Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $165.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.