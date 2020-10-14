Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.30% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 532,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 248,854 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $523,000.

NYSEARCA UNG opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $22.81.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

