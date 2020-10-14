Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Global X FinTech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X FinTech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FINX opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.