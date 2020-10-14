Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 31,052 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after buying an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after purchasing an additional 321,613 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 566,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 197,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

