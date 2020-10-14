Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 22,928 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

