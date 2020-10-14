Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 17,591 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.55% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 702.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 146,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA GVAL opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.

