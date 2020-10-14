Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 13,215 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $218,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.