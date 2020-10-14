Brokers Issue Forecasts for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

TriState Capital stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,718.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $224,407 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

