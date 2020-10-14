Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 9th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEBO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

PEBO stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $412.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

