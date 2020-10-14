Brokerages Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €25.66

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.66 ($30.18).

UN01 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €27.72 ($32.61) on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €30.88 ($36.33). The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.09.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

