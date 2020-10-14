Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) PT at $13.17

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Umpqua during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

