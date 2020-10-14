Brokerages Set Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Price Target at $44.39

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

