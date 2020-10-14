Brokerages Set PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Target Price at $14.00

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBFX opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market cap of $541.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 10,850 shares of company stock worth $97,514 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

