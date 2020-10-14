Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $44.00

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 62.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $98,736.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,736. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

