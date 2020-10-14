Brokerages Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Price Target at $19.83

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 29.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in Materialise during the second quarter worth $264,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTLS stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -950.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54. Materialise has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

