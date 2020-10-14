Brokerages Set Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Price Target at $12.70

Shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Alliance Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KLR opened at $7.34 on Friday. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

