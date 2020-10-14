Brokerages Set HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) PT at $268.55

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.55.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $235.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on HubSpot from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total value of $517,423.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,907 shares in the company, valued at $16,608,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.82, for a total transaction of $304,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,187,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,637 shares of company stock worth $8,801,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $319.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -191.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.98 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $330.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.