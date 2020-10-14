Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) PT at $25.07

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,477 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGC opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.39. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

